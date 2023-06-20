Goa: New Valpoi-Belagavi Route Opened For Light Vehicles

A new route between Valpoi and Belagavi has been opened for light vehicles following the development of a 4-km road, reducing the distance between the two places by about 25 km.

Earlier, light vehicles travelling between Valpoi and Belagavi had to proceed via Honda, Keri and Chorla, a distance of about 95 kms. The new route between Valpoi and Belagavi proceeds via Koparde, Pali Jambli Temb and Chorla, a distance of about 70 km.

Heavy vehicles are, however, prohibited from using this new route and authorities at the Mhadei Sanctuary have warned of action against heavy vehicles if they are caught using this route.

The new route, which has been developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, will also cut short the distance to travel to Surla by about 30 kms. Earlier, motorists travelling from Valpoi to Surla in Thane panchayat had to proceed via Keri and now they can proceed from Valpoi to Surla via Pale.

A 4-km route was developed between Pale and Jambli Temb at a cost of Rs 4 crore in two phases and work had been launched about three months ago by Poriem MLA and Goa Forest Development Corporation Chairperson Deviya Rane.

In the first phase, the stretch had been asphalted and in the second phase, pavers were placed on a 2-km stretch of road.

Since this route passes through a sharp climb and a series of turns in the Mhadei Sanctuary, heavy vehicles have been prohibited from using this road.

Expressing happiness over the new Valpoi-Belagavi route via Pale, Rane said this road will boost development in this area, especially in Surla village which falls in Thane Panchayat area.

Rane stated that the new road would be beneficial to Surla villagers to proceed to Thane panchayat and Valpoi town.

“Visitors can also enjoy the many waterfalls in and around Surla area and nature tourism can be promoted with the completion of this new road,” said Rane.