Goa: New Tar bridge won’t be ready before Mapusa’s popular feast on May 2

Although the new four-lane bridge on the Mapusa river will be completed much before the official deadline, it will not be thrown open for traffic before the Milagres (Mapusa) feast.

The Milagres feast will be celebrated on May 2.

According to Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC), the girders have been installed at the site and the casting of the top slab will be taken up within the next five days.

“We are almost reaching the final stage of completion of this important bridge in Mapusa. We are trying to finish it as fast as possible. By the second week of May we will throw the bridge open to the public,” said Joshua D’Souza, Mapusa MLA.

The Mapusa MLA along with the GSIDC General Manager Jude Carvalho inspected the ongoing work of the bridge on Wednesday.

Bastora Sarpanch Ranjit Usgaonkar and Mapusa councillor Prakash Bhivshet and others were also present.

D’Souza said that there was a slight delay of around five days, but overall the project was much ahead of its deadline date.

He said the casting of the top slab will be done by April 25 and after that, it will require 15 days for curing.

In the meantime, installation of crash barriers, construction of footpaths and approach roads will be taken up simultaneously, he said.

“We should have this project completed by the second week of May,” he reiterated.

He said the contractor will clear all the debris and restore the river before taking up the work of the bridge.

D’Souza also said that the water hyacinth problem in the Mapusa river has to be tackled scientifically instead of indulging in peace-meal efforts carried out by some local volunteers.

He said an NGO had approached him and they already had a discussion on the issue with the chief minister.

“The CM has asked for a report from concerned departments as to what and how to find a solution to this problem. It is something that has to be taken care of scientifically rather than just taking them out from the surface. That is not a proper solution. We have a plan based on the reports given by the concerned departments. We will execute the work as per their plans,” he said.

The Mapusa church authorities had to restrict processions during the Holy week due to the ongoing bridge work after the road on one side of the church was closed for traffic.



This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.



ALSO READ Mumbai Customs arrests architect from Goa for possession of Canadian hybrid cannabis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:26 AM IST