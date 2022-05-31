Goa: New police service rules notified, direct recruitment for DySP posts

Panaji: After a long delay, the State government has finally notified the Goa Police Service Rules 2022.

Unemployed educated youths in the age group of 21-30 will now stand a chance of being directly recruited to the posts of DySPs.

With the notification of new service rules, 40 per cent of DySP posts will now be filled through direct recruitment while 60 per cent will be through promotion.

The new rules will supersede the Goa Police Service Rule 1997. In the earlier rules there was a provision of filling 50 per cent of the posts by promotion and 50 per cent by direct recruitment.

With the new rules, young officers in the police force will get an opportunity of getting salaries in five different grades.

Presently, Goa Police have 13 SPs, 44 DySPs and one DySP (wireless) sanctioned posts while for the IRB, 9 Deputy Commandants and 21 DySPs posts are sanctioned.

Goa Police common cadre will now have a total of 22 SPs and 63 DySP posts in addition to DySP (Wireless) and DySP (Motor section).

The new rules will also provide clarity regarding eligibility criteria, conduct of examination and disqualification, lifting of probation period, criteria for promotion.

The new rules will come into effect from May 26, 2022 after its publication in the official gazette.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

