Goa: New chapter to save soil; MoU signed with Isha Outreach

Representative Image | Twitter/@ishafoundation

Panaji: Goa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach to conserve soil in the State, becoming the ninth Indian State to officially join the global movement to save soil at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim on Tuesday.

Stating that the signing of MoU is a historic moment, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed on the need to return to natural farming to save the soil of Goa.

Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev on his part handed the Save Soil Policy Handbook to Sawant which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action based on the soil type, latitudinal positions, and agricultural traditions of a given nation.

With this, Goa becomes the ninth State to have inked an agreement with Isha Outreach after Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The profound extravaganza of Goan culture was on full display followed by performances by Isha Samskriti students drawing relationships between humans and soil. Sadhguru during the event also launched a video AmchiMati sung by the students of Bal Bhavan, Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said, “this is a historic moment as the Save Soil movement is started with the blessing of Sadguru Ji. The MoU will benefit our local farmers, ecology, economy tremendously through exchange of ideas, techniques in conserving and preserving our soil,” Sawant said adding that the economy of the State is dependent on soil as evident in agriculture, mining, and tourism sector.

“The government will provide support to undertake 100% natural farming in the 16 aspirational villages which have been identified, and the farmers and farmers club adopting natural farming will be felicitated from next year,” he stated.

He added that the government agricultural college will begin from this month itself at Old Goa and a foundation stone for a separate college building has been laid.

Sawant further stated that under 'Swayampurna Goem', all farmers will be provided Kissan Credit Cards as well as Soil Health Cards.

He further said that his government has undertaken massive efforts to improve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) from 7th to 4th. “We are the only State to achieve 100 score in two SDGs i.e. SDG4 with clean water and sanitation and SDG7 with affordable and clean energy. Goa will strive to improve ranking further in the upcoming assessment,” he added.

Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar, Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik, Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, Social Welfare Subhash Faldessai, government officials and others were present for the programme along with hundreds of people.

