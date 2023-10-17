﻿Goa: Neura Feeder Power Cabling To Go Underground

Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar unveiling the plaque to commence the work on the underground power cabling of Neura feeder.

OLD GOA: The Neura feeder power cabling will be converted to underground at a cost of over ₹7.65 crore, which will solve the problems of power outages in villages Batim, Azossim-Mandur, Neura and Agassaim to a large extent.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the same was held at Neura panchayat hall, on Monday, at the hands of Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar in the presence of St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar, Neura Sarpanch Honorina Araujo, Azossim-Mandur Sarpanch Prashant Naik, Chief Electrical Engineer Stephen Fernandes, EE Arun Patil, ZP Dhaku Madkaikar and others.

Transformation of the power sector

Speaking at the function, Dhavalikar informed that when he took over as power minister, he decided to transform the power sector. “For that, we needed finance and that was given by the Centre to the tune of ₹649 crore, of which ₹289 crore works have started and will be completed in the next eight months,” Dhavalikar said. “Also, as promised in the Assembly in every constituency, we are undertaking works of around ₹20-₹40 crore,” the minister informed.

However, Dhavalikar urged the people not to create hindrances to any work that is undertaken as then there is loss to the people. “I also urge MLA Borkar and his party supporters not to create hindrances in other constituencies but try to work out a solution to the problems,” the minister urged. “If anybody has problems, approach the panch, sarpanch or the MLA, and if nobody listens, then we are there to address the grievances,” Dhavalikar added.

Underground cable in demand in St Andre

MLA Borkar said that the underground cabling is much needed in St Andre as there are always issues with power fluctuations due to various reasons. “This underground cabling project covering 10.5 kms includes villages of Batim, Azossim-Mandur, Neura and Agassaim and the problems faced due to overhead cabling will be resolved,” Borkar said and commended the power department officials and staff for putting in their hard work.

Borkar then demanded that the LT network should also be made underground to resolve the power issues. He also urged the Power Minister to solve the problem of staff shortage in the constituency.