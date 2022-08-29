Goa: Netravali residents accuse panchayat secretary of reporting late to office

Representative Image |

Sanguem: The villagers residing in the remote Netravali village of Sanguem taluka have bitterly complained of the secretary reporting late to office thereby putting the villagers into great hardship and alleged delay of getting their work done.

Newly elected panchayat member from Netravali Village Panchayat Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik alleged that the secretary attached to Netravali village panchayat is reaching the office much later than stipulated government timings making the villagers wait at the panchayat office for long hours in getting their work done.

Rakhi informed that villagers particularly those residing in the hilly areas and other hinterland areas come to the panchayat office much early so that they could return home with whatever transport facility available at their disposal to get back home in their absence of regular transport facility.

The issue of secretary reaching late to office was also brought to the notice of the Social Welfare Minister who is also Sanguem MLA Subhash Phaldessai as it becomes a matter of grace concern to the villagers.

Phaldessai assured to look into the complaint brought to his notice by the villager and assured to take desired action in the matter if the complaint is genuine.

