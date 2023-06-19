Goa: Need Time To Complete Pending Works In Canacona Says Speaker

﻿Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar inaugurates the renovated garden in Chaudi-Canacona in the presence of Canacona Municipal Council Chairperson Ramakant Naik Gaonkar and others. |

Hitting out at critics highlighting unused projects and poor infrastructure in Canacona, Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar said he did not have a magic wand and needed time to complete those works pending for over five years.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Portuguese-era municipal garden which has been renovated by the forest department in Chaudi-Canacona, in the presence of Canacona Municipal Council Chairperson Ramakant Naik Gaonkar, Senior Forest Officer Vishal Surve and others.

“Development is taking place at a fast pace in Canacona taluka, and within the next one year, the main basic problems faced by residents pertaining to electricity, water and roads will be resolved in the entire Canacona taluka,” said Tawadkar.

“There is no need to be alarmed by noise being created by some people. We do not have a magic wand, but need time to complete the works which were pending for over five years and we will complete all of them within the next 4 years.”

The centrally located municipal garden, which had been neglected over the years, was renovated by the forest department at a cost of about Rs 7 lakh.

The garden has been renovated with decorative and ornamental plants, lawn, swings, slides for children to play, benches, chairs for sit-outs.

CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar warned anti-social elements to remain out of this garden and said the garden is for the children, elderly and members of the public.

Naikgaunkar also requested Tawadkar to beautify the area from Char-Rasta to the police station stretch to make the town more attractive.

Others present at the function included CMC Vice Chairperson Narcisco Fernandes, Councillors Pandurang (Dhiraj) Naikgaunkar, Simon Rebello, Shubham Komarpant, Nitu Desai, Sara Naik Desai, Amita Pagi, Hemantkumar Naikgaunkar, Laxuman Pagi, BJP Mandal President Vishal Desai and Forest Officer Suhas Naik.

Responding to a suggestion by former dy-chairperson Dilip Kenkre, the forest officers agreed to place decorative garbage bins in the garden.