Goa: Nachinola Gram Sabha Urges Immediate Repairs For Unsafe Govt Primary School

Mapusa: Urgent calls were made at the Nachinola gram sabha on Sunday for immediate repairs to the government primary school, which is in a dangerous condition and poses a threat to the safety of its students.

Panch Member Satish Govekar Raises The Issue

Panch member Satish Govekar raised the issue, emphasising the dire state of the school’s infrastructure. He noted that the doors, windows, tiles, and roof were all damaged and the toilet doors were broken.

Govekar questioned how children could complete their education in such an unsafe environment and accused the Education Department of neglecting the school’s condition.

Govekar proposed sending a resolution to the Education Department, demanding a joint inspection of the school with the presence of the MLA. This proposal was unanimously approved by the gram sabha.

The meeting, chaired by Sarpanch Freddy Fernandes, also addressed the repair and cleaning of a pond located on the border of Nachinola and Aldona panchayats, which is used for Ganesh immersion.

Concerns Of Villagers

Villager Amit Naik highlighted that dirt was being dumped on the ground and that various debris was flowing into the pond through the drainage system managed by the water resources department.

A letter had already been sent to the MLA and it was suggested to conduct an inspection based on the MLA’s advice and involve other stakeholders.

The issue of garbage management was also discussed, with Amit Naik pointing out that the problem had become acute due to tenants.

Govekar suggested sending a letter to the police to check the tenants. Additionally, it was informed that the panchayat had begun reviewing tax arrears.

Topics Covered In The Meeting

Other topics covered in the meeting included the purchase of a hearse van for the village, organising cultural programmes for children, and improving electricity and water supply.

The gram sabha underscored the urgent need for the Education Department to inspect and repair the primary school to ensure the safety and well-being of the children studying there.