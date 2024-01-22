Goa: Mystery Shrouds 27-Year-Old Diksha Gangawar's Death At Rajbagh Beach

The Goan Network

Margao: What could be the possible motive behind the murder of young 27-year old Diksha Gangawar allegedly by her 29-year old husband Gaurav Katiyar at the Rajbagh beach, Canacona on January 19?

Just before the murder came to light, police informed that the couple, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was seen making merry on the beach, splashing water on each other, before her husband was found alone on the beach, while the wife’s body was found floating in the water.

Questions arise over victim's death

Even as the Cuncolim police has arrested Gaurav Katiyar for the offense of murdering his wife to death, questions over the exact motive behind Diksha’s death has come to the fore. One, was Diksha suffocated to death at the Rajbagh beach as part of the pre-planned murder, or did the incident occur out of sudden provocation following arguments over the husband’s alleged extra-marital relations or otherwise.

Cuncolim police is trying to piece the circumstantial evidence to build a foolproof case against the accused, who had recently got a job as a manager of a starred resort at Colva.

Police investigations have revealed that Diksha had come down to Goa on January 16, just three days after her death at the Rajbagh beach reported on January 19.

The police is investigating into the angle whether it was a pre-planned murder for the simple reason that the duo descended on the beach at 4 pm when there are normally no visitors on the beach around that time. Fortunately for the police and to the bad luck of accused Gaurav, a group of tourists had seen the couple walking on the beach at around 3.45 pm. The tourists had no suspicion on the couple’s presence on the beach since they were seen splashing water on each other in the water. Their suspicion, however, grew after they found the husband alone on the beach moments later, and their worst fears came true when Diksha’s body was found floating in the water.

Police await victim's post-mortem report

The post mortem examination on the body of the deceased is yet to take place even though police has claimed that a couple of injuries have been spotted on the body.

An official in the know informed that it is apparently that the body was found floating soon after her death since the incident has taken place in shallow waters.

When contacted, Cuncolim police station in-charge, PI Diogo Gracias said the police is investigating into all angles to unravel the exact motive behind Diksha’s death. Police sources said the men-in-uniform is trying to find out what went wrong between the husband and wife during the last three days after the wife joined the husband in Goa on January 16.

The brother of the deceased has come down to Goa and has demanded a thorough probe into the murder. The brother has demanded maximum punishment for the accused for causing the gruesome murder of his sister.

Police informed they hope to gain an insight into the incident from Diksha’s family, especially in respect of the relation between the husband and wife.