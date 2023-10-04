 Goa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work

Goa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work

The Chief Officer said he has mulled constituting a team comprising Municipal engineers and sanitary inspectors to check and verify the work put in by the private agencies

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
﻿The black spot at the starting point of the Margao flyover on Tuesday. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Taking cognizance of the waste accumulated at the black spots after being highlighted by The Goan, Margao Municipal Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar has underscored the need for a mechanism to ensure the private garbage contractors comply with the conditions in both letter and spirit.

In fact, the Chief Officer told the Goan that he has mulled constituting a team comprising Municipal engineers and sanitary inspectors to check and verify the work put in by the private agencies.

“The Margao Municipal Council comprises of 25 municipal wards. With the civic body employing five engineers and two sanitary inspectors, they would be entrusted with the responsibility to verify the work carried out by the agencies”, Sankhwalkar said.

Read Also
Goa: Margao municipality gears up to decide Sonsodo roadmap today
article-image

Municipal team to monitor work

Besides the accumulated waste at the black spots, the Chief Officer said his office is in receipt of complaints from households over the non-collection of waste by the workers. 

“To handle these complaints and to ensure that proper monitoring is maintained by the civic body over the work of the contractors, the Municipal team will be set up to monitor the work,” he added.

Read Also
Goa: Margao Municipality Opposes Govt Move To Scrap 15-year Old Vehicles
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: After Months-Long Delay In Salaries, PMC Staff Stage Agitation

Goa: After Months-Long Delay In Salaries, PMC Staff Stage Agitation

Goa: Navy Officials Reassure NGO On Anjediva Church Feasts

Goa: Navy Officials Reassure NGO On Anjediva Church Feasts

Day After The Goan Exposé, MMC Gets Pvt Contractors To Clean Up Black Spots

Day After The Goan Exposé, MMC Gets Pvt Contractors To Clean Up Black Spots

Goa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work

Goa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work

Charge Nominal Fees For Green Waste Disposal: Margao MLA's Suggests MMC

Charge Nominal Fees For Green Waste Disposal: Margao MLA's Suggests MMC