Goa: Municipal Team To Be Formed To Monitor Private Garbage Contractors' Work

MARGAO: Taking cognizance of the waste accumulated at the black spots after being highlighted by The Goan, Margao Municipal Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar has underscored the need for a mechanism to ensure the private garbage contractors comply with the conditions in both letter and spirit.

In fact, the Chief Officer told the Goan that he has mulled constituting a team comprising Municipal engineers and sanitary inspectors to check and verify the work put in by the private agencies.

“The Margao Municipal Council comprises of 25 municipal wards. With the civic body employing five engineers and two sanitary inspectors, they would be entrusted with the responsibility to verify the work carried out by the agencies”, Sankhwalkar said.

Municipal team to monitor work

Besides the accumulated waste at the black spots, the Chief Officer said his office is in receipt of complaints from households over the non-collection of waste by the workers.

“To handle these complaints and to ensure that proper monitoring is maintained by the civic body over the work of the contractors, the Municipal team will be set up to monitor the work,” he added.

