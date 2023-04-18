Goa: MPA asked to gradually shut down coal handling

﻿GFP Vice President Durgadas Kamat along with others while submitting a memorandum to MPA Chairman Dr N Vinodkumar on Monday afternoon. |

A delegation of Goa Forward Party (GFP) leaders, along with shack owners and anti-coal activists, met Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) Chairman Dr N Vinod Kumar over various issues pertaining to the port.

GFP Vice President Durgadas Kamat said the MPA chairman had been very welcoming and assured to take steps to reduce coal pollution during cargo handling operations.

"Besides our leaders, we had anti-coal activists, fishermen, and a leader of the shack owners in the delegation, and we submitted a detailed memorandum along with a letter written by our Party President and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai,” said Kamat.

“As a constructive opposition, we have not demanded an immediate stoppage of coal but have requested the MPA shut down coal handling gradually while increasing cruise tourism activity on the other side.”

“We pointed out the issue of rising coal pollution, and he has asked us if we have any data, which we will submit along with a compiled report to him in a few days. We have also requested that he increase cruise tourism, which will boost the economy while also providing several job opportunities and increasing business opportunities for taxi operators and other allied stakeholders," said Kamat.

Kamat said several shack owners from Baina and areas like Velsao had to pay additional fees to the MPA.

"The shack owners are paying around Rs 2 lakh to the state government to set up shacks across Goa, but in this area, the shack owners have to pay an additional amount of Rs 1.60 lakh to the MPA since the MPA claims it is their jurisdiction.”

“We also have fishermen with us who say that they require MPA permission for any repair or other work on their houses, though no one knows about the areas under MPA jurisdiction. We have now requested that the MPA point out their jurisdiction on their website so that we can take further steps accordingly," said Kamat.

"The MPA Chairman has said he is open to our suggestion and he will study the issue because the port cannot be stopped immediately. The MPA chairman also said the rates for shack operators have been decided by the ministry, and we have asked him to reply to our letter so that we can take it to Shripad Naik, who is the Union Minister of State for Shipping.”

Kamat said the MPA chairman had told them that coal handling units are permitted in the MPA only if they have permission from the Goa State Pollution Control Board.

“This implies that the Goa government is responsible for the coal handling. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must give us clarification on the pollution issue," said Kamat.