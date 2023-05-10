Goa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle

Traffic confusion continues to reign Supreme at the Gogol traffic circle in the absence of traffic signals. Motorists from Raia and from Fatorda on Tuesday slammed the authorities including the Margao Municipal Council and the traffic police for leaving the Motorists to fend for themselves and exposed to accidents.

In fact, irate Motorists pointed out that the Gogol traffic junction has turned into accident prone zone for want of regulation by the traffic police and in the absence of signals.

William Barreto said no day passes without an accident at the traffic circle. He has made a fervent plea to the authorities to take measures on priority and save the Motorists from accidents.Margao Municipal Councilor Nimisha Faleiro has appealed to the Civic body to revive the signals and stop the accidents at the junction.

She said the Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar had gone to the town tom tomming that Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and former MLA Damu Naik are instrumental in reviving the signals, adding the ground reality has not changed for the better till date.