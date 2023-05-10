 Goa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle

Goa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle

In fact, irate Motorists pointed out that the Gogol traffic junction has turned into accident prone zone for want of regulation by the traffic police and in the absence of signals.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Traffic confusion continues to reign Supreme at the Gogol traffic circle in the absence of traffic signals. Motorists from Raia and from Fatorda on Tuesday slammed the authorities including the Margao Municipal Council and the traffic police for leaving the Motorists to fend for themselves and exposed to accidents.

In fact, irate Motorists  pointed out that the Gogol traffic junction has turned into accident prone zone for want of regulation by the traffic police and in the absence of signals.

William Barreto said no day passes without an accident at the traffic circle. He has made a fervent plea to the authorities to take measures on priority and save the Motorists from accidents.Margao Municipal Councilor Nimisha Faleiro has appealed to the Civic body to revive the signals and stop the accidents at the junction.

She said the Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar had gone to the town tom tomming that Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and former MLA Damu Naik  are instrumental in reviving the signals, adding the ground reality has not changed for the better till date.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Navelim VP meet with officials of sewerage called off midway

Goa: Navelim VP meet with officials of sewerage called off midway

Goa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle

Goa: Motorists upset with chaos at Gogol traffic circle

Govt clarifies on paid holiday in Goa for Karnataka polls today

Govt clarifies on paid holiday in Goa for Karnataka polls today

Goa: Pramod Sawant goes on whirlwind poll campaign in Belagavi

Goa: Pramod Sawant goes on whirlwind poll campaign in Belagavi

Goa: Vessel spotted in Sal raises questions of sand mining

Goa: Vessel spotted in Sal raises questions of sand mining