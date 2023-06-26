Goa: Mormugao Port To Become Solar-Powered In 2 Years

Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) Chairperson, Dr N Vinodkumar on Sunday said the port will become fully solar-powered in the next two years, saying the green initiative for the blue economy will help reduce the emission of greenhouse gases produced by the shipping industry.

With the MPA all set to host an international cruise terminal by December-end this year, Vinodkumar said the MPA is signing an agreement with an agency to augment solar power generation at the port.

Speaking at the Seafarers Day (Tarvottiancho Dis) organised by the Goan Seamen Association of India (GSAI) at the Ravindra Bhavan Margao here on Sunday, the Chairperson Vinodkumar assured that MPA will look into the proposal received from GSAI to set up a seafarers club at the port.

With GSAI listing a host of issues before the MPA Chairperson affecting the seafaring community, Vinodkukar said he is ready to act as a channel between the seafaring community and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways or the Director General of Shipping to resolve their issues.

Saying that close to around three per cent of greenhouse gases are being produced by the shipping industry, Vinodkukar said the industry can do much to reduce the impact on the environment. He said the Green Port policy speaks about various initiatives at all the ports in the country to rescue carbon emissions.

“As far as MPT is concerned, we have come up with seven green initiatives for the blue economy, to make MPA port a solar power port in the next two years. We have also drawn up plans to augment solar power generation at the MPA port given that an international cruise terminal will become operational at the MPA port by December-end of 2023,” he said.

He added: “We have also drawn up a future plan to provide solar power to the ships calling at the MPA port. Right now, we are doing so for the Naval and coast guard vessels. In the future, we will provide power from the shore to the ships after issues relating to frequency conversion are addressed,” he added.

Independent Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco assured the seafaring community that he would raise in the ensuing Assembly session the issue of the delay in the notification of the permanent pension scheme for retired seafarers and widows.

He lauded the work carried out by the Goan seafaring community in not only contributing its bid in the world sea trade but in strengthening the economy in getting remittances.

On the occasion, several seafarers were felicitated at the hands of the dignitaries for their contribution to the seafaring movement.

Commissioner for NRI Affairs, Narendra Sawaikar acknowledged the role played by the Goan seafaring community towards the development of the Goan economy as well as of the country.

He said GSAI has made its name amongst the seafaring community since its formation around a decade ago by taking up the issues plaguing the seafarers.