Goa: Mormugao Port Authority plans 3 MW solar plant with GEDA

Mormugao Port Authority (MPA) Chairperson Dr N Vinodkumar on Thursday said the MPA had begun working with Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) to set up a 3 MW solar generation plant in the port to meet its power requirements.

“We are working with GEDA to have a 3 MW solar energy generation in the port. If everything goes well, we will be able to implement it in the next year so that the bulk of the power requirements of the port can be met through solar energy,” said Dr Vinodkumar, while interacting with the media.

Dr Vinodkumar said it was a golden day for MPA to have won the Sagar Shreshta Award in Delhi from Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of MoS Shipping Shripad Naik.

“There was a launch of Harit Sagar Programme, a document of green port guidelines by the Ministry for sustainable initiatives for all major ports across the country. We are happy that MPA won the award amongst all major ports for average output at berth per day after we handled a record 15,699 tons of cargo in a single day against around 11,000-odd tonnes per day in the previous year. This jump of handling of cargo at a berth in a single day has contributed to the award,” said Dr Vinodkumar.

“One of my main priorities is to have sustainable initiatives in the port and the launch of Harit Sagar has boosted us to take sustainable initiatives and green technologies,” he added.