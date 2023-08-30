Goa: Mormugao Council Earns ₹97 Lakh From Saptah Fair

The 7 day Saptah-Fair | The Goan Network

VASCO: The Mormugao Municipal Council has achieved a remarkable feat, generating a revenue of ₹97 lakh during the seven-day Saptah fair. Addressing reporters in Vasco, the chief of the Mormugao Council, Girish Borker, highlighted that this year's Saptah fair had set a historic precedent by not requiring any extensions, a departure from past years.

Borker expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is a record this year that the Saptah fair got tremendous response from the people, and MMC created history by collecting around ₹97 lakh as revenue from the fair, and that too within seven days without any extensions being given."

Girish Borkar commends his team's collaborative efforts

Furthermore, he commended the collaborative efforts of his team, the police, and the electricity department in swiftly clearing the Saptah Fair and the Swatantra Path road in just seven days. Borker emphasized that they had fulfilled their promises to the community.

Saptah Fair restricted to 7 days

However, he noted a change in the fair's duration. Previously spanning 15 days, it is now restricted to seven days due to a court order. Borker clarified, "We cannot allow an extension because there is a court order restricting the fair to seven days."

Regarding the facilities provided to stall operators at the Saptah fair, Borker assured that all necessary measures were taken, including mandating fire extinguishers in eateries and securing permissions for stalls like gobi manchurian. Despite receiving requests for an extension, they remain bound by the seven-day limit, and the roads will promptly reopen as required.

Read Also Goa: FDA takes action against Gobi Manchurian stalls operating illegally at Vasco Saptah

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)