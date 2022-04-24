Goa: Morlem panchayat begins groundwater management project

Valpoi: The Morlem panchayat in Sattari is reportedly the first panchayat in the State to implement the groundwater management project.

This was stated by Morlem Panchayat Secretary Monali Betkikar during the launch of the project in the presence of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Poriem MLA Deviya Rane and others.

This project has been implemented by the Morlem panchayat in collaboration with Vikramaditya Panashikar and the Dhavarukh Sanstha, Pernem.

Panashikar and Dhavarukh Sanstha President Rudresh Mhabal emphasised the importance of proper management and conservation of water. They also provided more details of the project.

Health Minister and Poriem MLA also appealed to people to conserve water as it is a precious resource to sustain life. Panchayat Secretary Monali Betkikar compered the programme.

Atal Bhujal Yojana (Atal Jal) is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to improve groundwater management through community participation.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:12 AM IST