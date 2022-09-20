Goa: Monitoring of drug peddlers tightens

Nunes is wanted in a drug-related offence that saw the arrest of Anjuna’ Pritesh Borkar | Photo: File

Panaji: The noose around alleged drug peddlers is tightening with a team of Hyderabad police headed by its Superintendent landing in Goa on a two-day visit even. This comes amid Curlies owner Edwin Nunes notoriously involved in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, applied for anticipatory bail before the Hyderabad court. His plea will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Nunes is wanted in a drug-related offense that saw the arrest of Anjuna’ Pritesh Borkar last month and whose regular bail plea is slated for hearing on September 21.

“He (Borkar) is the prime accused. After a month behind bars, he applied for regular bail before the Hyderabad court that adjourned the hearing. The Hyderabad police will oppose his bail,” a senior officer, who is monitoring the probe from Goa, said.

Borkar was detained by Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the Osmania University police from his coastal village in Anjuna on August 1.

He was however officially arrested 16 days later. While the manner in which Goa Police’s counterparts moved with the investigation triggered initial differences between the two states, the Hyderabad police eventually sent an official communication to the Director General of Goa Police Jaspal Singh requesting cooperation.

The Anjuna local had reportedly confessed eight names including Nunes who are actively a part of the inter-State drugs syndicate, to the Hyderabad police. Fearing arrest, Nunes moved the court for anticipatory bail.

The team of Hyderabad police arrived in Goa on Monday to submit its preliminary report to Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh.

The Hyderabad police will continue their probe on Tuesday in coordination with the Goa Police. The team will camp in Goa for an inter-State coordination meeting slated on September 22.

Officers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also attend the day-long meeting.