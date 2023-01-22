Goa: Moita-Agassaim locals demand underpass at highway; say many lives lost while crossing

Residents of Moita-Agassaim have demanded an underpass with proper height and width to enable them to cross the NH17 highway.

Speaking to reporters at the site on Friday, local Victor Gracias informed that it was in 2019 the residents had demanded an underpass to ensure safe passage for locals to cross the highway road.

“That time, we were given an assurance. But when the work was undertaken, the underpass was not built as per specifications as the height of the underpass was restricted to only 2 metres and the width to only 4 metres, which was not enough,” Gracias informed.

“We had then foretold that there would be flooding of the underpass, which the engineers ignored as they said that they would use pumps to pump out the water,” he stated and informed that they went ahead with the work without listening to suggestions.

“When we had raised objections at that time and if they had increased the height and width, the problem would have been solved, but they did not listen and completed the project in a hurry promising to re-work on the underpass later,” Gracias pointed out while stating that till date, there is no sign of rectifying it.

He further pointed out that in the absence of the underpass, the locals have met with accidents and lost their lives while crossing.

Another local, Queeno, also said the underpass is the need of the hour to save the lives of the people.“There is a need to keep politics aside and ensure that the underpass is built,” he added.

Agassaim sarpanch Emmie Fernandes, former sarpanch Xavier Gracias, panchas and locals were present.Silveira says work on cattle pass was halted over genuine reasons

OLD GOA:

Former St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira said there were genuine reasons behind stopping the work on the cattle pass that was proposed to be built at Moita-Agassaim.

“I had proposed an underpass at the place so that the locals could have safe passage. But, then CM late Manohar Parrikar approved a cattle pass. But during construction, the height pass was only 2 metres and width of only 4 metres, due to which the locals objected and stopped the work,” Silveira informed.

“We proposed that the height and width be increased, which was agreed. But then, the work was hastened as they wanted to complete the project by the deadline,” Silveira stated and informed that they were promised the cattle pass would be rectified later .

“But, to date, nothing has happened,” Silveira added.

“Sometime back, I along with MLA Viresh Borkar, locals and the panchayat had conducted an inspection, and the MLA had promised to take an appointment with the PWD minister over the issue,” Silveira said.

“However, if the MLA is not able to get the appointment, then I will meet the minister and get an inspection done," he said.

