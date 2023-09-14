Goa: MMC, Health Department Hold Joint Meet With Builders, Contractors Over Dengue Spike

Mormugao Municipal Council | The Goan Network

VASCO: The Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) and the health department convened a joint meeting with builders and contractors, along with other stakeholders of the construction industry, to create awareness on dengue and other diseases on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Paresh Lawande from the Vasco Urban Health Centre and Dr. Anuradha Suryawanshi delivered talks on dengue and tuberculosis during the programme.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Lawande said the joint meeting was instrumental because it gave a platform to the health department to place forth their message to the organisations who could take it further to the persons employed with them.

“We have explained to the people and discussed on the dengue situation in Vasco and steps we can take to control the situation from our side. Dengue control is the responsibility of people as much that it is of the health department and the civic body.”

“We face mosquito breeding due to water shortage issues, forcing people to store it in barrels. We urge people not to store water for more than seven days which leads to mosquito breeding and they can keep the barrels closed to prevent breeding. We need to take extreme care to check even in small quantities of water like that in a dish placed below flower pots. We need the assistance of the people to help control dengue and it is only when we get people’s assistance that the dengue can be controlled,” said Dr Lawande.

Ayushman Bharat Programme

Dr. Anuradha Suryawanshi said the Ayushman Bharat programme was also launched during the meeting. “This programme is monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office and being a nodal officer, I have given them a talk and orientation about the Tuberculosis disease as well. We are planning to eradicate TB in India by 2025 and we want to screen people who may have TB so that we can achieve our goal of eliminating TB totally.”

“We have given awareness on the symptoms of TB and where they can go and how it can be treated. We have also given investigation facilities available with the health department where OPDs are available in Vasco UHC and Chicalim Sub District Hospital,” said Dr Suryawanshi.

