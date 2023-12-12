Goa: MMC Grapples To Put Derailed Animal Birth Program Back On Track

The Goan Network

Margao: Just 20 days for the curtains to come down on the year 2023, Margao Municipal councillors, the Municipal babus and city-BJP leaders, including Congress-turned-BJP MLA Digambar Kamat may have to answer a simple question on the stray dog menace – whether the MMC will ink a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an animal welfare organisation to bring back the derailed Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme back on the tracks before the end of the current year?

For, it would be three long years on December 31, 2023 that the MoU with the city-based animal welfare organisation had expired, with the civic body just groping in the dark over the question of roping in a new NGO to take forward the ABC programme.

That’s not all. The Margao civic body may have to grapple with another crucial question, a legal one as and when it decides to ink a new MoU with a NGO. For, the MMC has come under the scanner whether the civic body will invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospective and eligible bidders and NGOs to take over the city’s ABC programme in the New Year or renew the extension with the existing NGO.

Inquiries by The Goan has revealed that despite the issue finding a mention at the Council meetings, the Margao Municipal Council has not inked any MoU either with the NGO, which has been engaged in the ABC work or a new organisation to take the programme forward.

Inquiries have further revealed that the MoU had reportedly first expired in the year 2016, but the NGO had been carrying out the ABC programme on extension basis till 2020, when the extension has not been renewed for reasons best known to the councillors and Municipal babus.

The Goan understands that a draft-copy of the MoU has reportedly gone to the Municipal legal section for vetting, but the crucial question remains unanswered – can the MMC ink the MoU with the NGO without complying with the codal formalities?

It is reliably learnt that the MMC sanitary section had raised questions whether the MMC can ink the MoU with the existing NGO on the ground that the NGO is not registered with the national organisation. Officials informed that the ground on which the sanitary section has raised objection may not hold well given that the local NGO has not received any funding from any of the national organisations.

MMC officials in the know, however, informed that the MMC will have to grapple with the moot question, whether Chief Officer Gaurish Sankhwalkar will waive codal formalities when the civic body finally decides on inking a fresh MoU with the NGO to execute the ABC programme. “Given that the MMC will end up in the payment of over ₹5 lakh annually to the NGO engaged in the ABC programme, the civic body may be required to float an e-tender as per the rules in force. Let’s wait and see how the MMC Chief Officer goes about the job of inking a new MoU,” remarked an official in the know.