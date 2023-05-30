Goa: MMC chief's move to tap revenue from fair pays off

Margao Municipal Council Chairperson Damu Shirodkar’s move to tap the huge revenue potential from the Old market feast fair seemed to have paid dividends.

Day two of the Holy Spirit feast fair at the Old Market saw the Margao municipal coffers getting enriched by around Rs 25-odd lakh.

And, a confident MMC Chairperson Shirodkar has said exuded confidence that the total revenue from the feast fair should cross the Rs 30 lakh figure by the time curtains come down on the feast fair.

The Margao municipal chairman has pointed out that he has set a target of Rs 32-34 lakh in revenue from the old market feast fair this year.

“In the last two days, our revenue from the fair has crossed the Rs 25 lakh figure. I am confident that the revenue would easily cross the Rs 30 lakh figure in the coming days,” he said.

MMC officials in the know informed that Market inspectors and other officials would descend at the fair in the next two days to carry out an inspection, to find out the number of stalls erected at the fair and the illegal stalls operating there.

“The inspection will start in a day or two. Those who are operating in the fair area will be charged as per the rates fixed by the civic body. The revenue would increase in the next four days,” the official said.

The Margao Municipal Council has set Rs 8,500 per two-square metre stall at the Old market fair in a bid to tap the revenue potential from the fair.

In fact, the MMC Chairperson has been on record saying that the Municipal Council did not issue the NOC for the parking plaza at the MMC-acquired parking land to pave the way for the feast fair and to earn revenue.