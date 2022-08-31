Goa: MLA seeks tax exemptions due to pathetic condition of roads | Representative image

Margao: Congress Working President, MLA Yuri Alemao has demanded that Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant give road tax exemptions to Goans for the pathetic road conditions in the state, saying the Mormugao Port Authority gives huge relief with downward revision of tariffs for Handling & Storage of Coal to Adani Mormugao Port Terminal under the pretext of 4 Lane Connectivity Highway not operational.

“Relief given to Adani Mormugao Port Terminal by Mormugao Port Authority vindicates the Congress Party stand that the Three Linear Projects are only to facilitate Crony Club of BJP. I once again demand that Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant & Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho must reveal the Revenue generated by Government of Goa from cess collection on Coal Transportation till date, Yuri demanded.

He said if the Mormugao Port Authority can give relief to Adani, what stops the BJP Government in Goa to give exemptions on Road Tax to the Goans for pathetic road conditions across the State.

“It is loud and clear that all the infrastructure created in Goa such as Railway Double Tracking, Widening of Highways and Laying of Power Transmission Lines is only to help the Crony Capitalist friends of BJP. The Major Port Act brought in by the Modi Government was another cruel step by the BJP Government to destroy Goa. I appeal to people to wake up before every Village & Town in Goa is captured by the Corny Capitalists pushing the Goans on Roads”, Yuri said.

He added: “I had raised the issue on the Revenue Generated by Goa Government from the cess Collection of Coal Transportation in the last Assembly Session. However, the Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho conspicuously avoided giving the information”.

Suspecting a scam in cess Collection, Yuri said he has a strong feeling that BJP Government has given huge relaxations to the Coal Transporters.

“The Double Engine BJP Government's only agenda is to provide maximum benefits to Crony Capitalists causing huge loss to the Government on one hand and on the other hand supress the Common Man”, Yuri stated.