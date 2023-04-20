Goa: MLA directs officials to resolve water scarcity in Mandrem

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar has directed officials to resolve the water shortage faced by resideents in Madhala Maaj and Ashwem in Mandre Panchayat.

Residents complained that a leakage in the valves at many spots along the pipeline had led to wastage of water.

The MLA along with the officers and locals visited these areas to ascertain the situation and after finding out about the leakages, instructed the officers to immediately repair them and restore the water supply.

The MLA also instructed the officers to supply water alternately to Madhala Maaj and Ashwem areas in Mandrem. The MLA assured the locals that the water scarcity issue would be resolved in phases.