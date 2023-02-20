Goa: MLA confident of Goa winning Mhadei case in apex court

Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai has expressed confidence that Goa will win the Mhadei case in the Supreme Court.

Faldessai was reacting to the opposition of Old Goa locals to approval of Karnataka’s DPR at the gram sabha on Sunday.

Later speaking to reporters, Faldessai said that the Advocate General has informed them that Goa’s case in the SC is strong. “Therefore, I have full faith that we will win the Mhadei case,” Faldessai added.

However, Faldessai refused to comment on the CM campaigning in Karnataka despite the Mhadei dispute between the two States.

Speaking on the Old Goa structure issue, Faldessai said that he would see to it that the structure comes down though there has been a setback in the High Court.

“The High Court is not the end and I will take the issue in the Supreme Court but ensure that the structure comes down as tourists do not come to Old Goa for bungalows but for the churches,” Faldessai opined.

He also informed that the works under PRASAD scheme for renovation of the churches would be taken up shortly.

“Under the scheme Rs 42 crore have been approved and once the works are complete, the issues of hawking, parking, etc would be resolved,” the MLA stated.

Faldessai also reiterated his opposition to the Bainguinim waste plant and vowed that he would not allow the same to come up in Old Goa at any cost.

“Tenders for the plant have been floated many times but nobody has bidded out of fear as they are aware of opposition to the same,” he stated.

