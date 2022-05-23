Goa: Mishap claims the lives of 3 youth

Mapusa: In a ghastly accident, three youth from Belagavi lost their lives after the car they were travelling in hit a tree at Cunchelim, Mapusa early Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nayar Hasansab Angolkar (28), Rohan Gadad (26) and Sani alias Dhiraj Posappa Anvekar (32).

The fourth youth -- Vishal Vilas Karekar (27) -- had a miraculous escape with only a fracture to his hand. He is being treated at Mapusa District Hospital.

The four Belagavi youth had come to Goa on a weekend trip on Saturday. After partying in Anjuna they were travelling towards Mapusa via Marna road in a Swift car bearing a number KA 22 MA 9813.

When they reached Cunchelim at around 3 am on Sunday the driver Angolkar lost control over the vehicle and hit a mango tree. The impact was so severe that even the airbags were torn and the car was totally damaged.

On getting information, a police team headed by PSI Richa Bonsale, Hawaldar Ulhas Gaonkar, Sushant Chopdekar and others from Mapusa police station immediately reached the spot.

The injured person Vishal Karekar somehow managed to get out of the car when the police arrived on the spot while the other three were still stuck inside.

Police later removed three persons with the help of fire service personnel. All were shifted to district medical hospital where they were declared dead.

Later in the evening, all three bodies were taken back to Belgaum by their relatives who rushed to Goa on hearing the news.

Sources said all the youth were businessmen.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:22 PM IST