Goa: Miramar Footbridge Demolition Begins, Traffic Diverted Until August 9

Panaji: Dr Jack Sequeira Road, from Miramar Circle to Goa Science Centre Junction, will be closed to all types of vehicles from August 2 to 9 due to the dismantling of the hazardous footbridge at Miramar. North Goa Collector Sneha Gitte announced that traffic will be diverted during this period.

CCP Mayor Rohit Monserrate Explains Delay In Addressing The Issue

The CCP has started taking down the corroded footbridge, which posed a safety risk for school students and commuters. CCP Mayor Rohit Monserrate explained that the delay in addressing the issue was due to lengthy procedures and the need for a stability report. With the bridge now being dismantled, a contractor has been hired and instructed to minimise disruption to the school. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday or Monday, taking about two days, with a provisional budget of Rs 10 lakhs.

Traffic PI Chetan said that vehicles heading to Dona Paula will be rerouted via Tonca, and traffic coming from Dona Paula will be diverted at the Science Centre. harddha Mandir School Principal Sharmila Umesh expressed relief about the bridge removal.