Goa: Minister Promises Speedier Disposal Of Mundkar Cases

Underscoring the need for officials to give a human touch to the grievances of the people, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate on Monday said recruitment of additional 15 Mamlatdars will help speed up the disposal of pending Mundkarial cases pending before the taluka revenue courts.

Taking stock of mundkarial cases with the taluka Mamlatdars from South Goa during the 'Janata Darbar' at the South district Collectorate, the Revenue Minister promised to streamline the system to expedite mundkarial cases within a time frame.

He has also called for sensitization of the mamlatdars to the provisions of the Mundkar Act to acclimatize them with the law in force for the benefit of the citizens. Monserrate made this remark after his attention was drawn to the tendency by certain mamlatdars to take up new cases under the Mundkar Act.

Briefing the media after the Janata Darbar, Monserrate said he heard personal grievances of citizens and complaints against officials, saying the exercise has helped him and senior officials understand the functioning of government officials and staff.

“There’s need to give human touch to the public grievances. People should not be forced to run from pillar to post. They need to be guided properly which department will address their issues,” he said.

During the interaction, Monserrate heard citizens on a host of issues, ranging from issues concerning registration of societies and payment of fees; tree cutting to avoid disasters, granting sound permission on agricultural land.

A retired government official from Canacona made a fervent plea to the Revenue Minister to ensure that senior citizens are not forced to make trips to the government departments for official work. He requested the Minister to take up the issue of release of DA which was stopped during the COVID pandemic.

MLAs from Salcete, Digambar Kamat, Reginaldo Lourenco and AAP MLAs Cruz Silva and Venzy Viegas along with senior officials attended the 'Janata Darbar' programme and put forth their grievances.