Goa: Minister exhorts all to make efforts to keep Sal clean

﻿Saplings were distributed on World Environment Day celebrated by the Electricity dept at Miramar on Monday. |

The Electricity Department celebrated World Environment Day today at Estrela Hall, Club Tennis De Gaspar Dias, Miramar. Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar was the Chief Guest. Chief Electrical Engineer Stephen Fernandes, Superintendent Engineer, Rajeev Samat, Mayur Hede, and Shailesh Burye were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhavalikar felt that we as citizens are responsible to protect and save the environment. Sal River is the most polluted river in the State, and we must all work together to keep this river clean, he added.

Dhavalikar said the government is working to find a solution to use electricity or gas to power the machines used in the electricity department and other infrastructure development projects instead of diesel as it causes the most pollution. If we want to be sustainable in the future, we must start with the basics. The annual amount of power usage in Goa demonstrates that it has seen an increase every passing year. This suggests we should be quite concerned. Pollution caused on purpose by large vehicles and ships at sea is finally being felt by ordinary people, he said.

Citing the efforts he made to address the sewerage issue in his own constituency Durbhat as the dwellings are within close proximity, he informed that maximum number of toilets and bathrooms were made available to the household and the required capacity sewerage plant was built. This was done by taking the locals into confidence. This was a significant accomplishment and transformation in people's lifestyles, he remarked.

Speaking on air pollution, he said, bitumen used in road construction is a major cause of pollution. In India, we needed 10 million tonnes of bitumen on an average every year. This bitumen emits pollutants into the atmosphere. To combat this form of pollution, Indian government has attempted to make bitumen from rice. Government of India is making all efforts to take considerable steps to control this form of air pollution in all sectors.

Earlier in the event, the staff of the power department enacted a play and sent a message to the audience about how we contaminate our environment and how we may preserve it now before it deteriorates.

The prizes for the various competitions held such as poster competition, quiz competition were distributed on the occasion at the hands of the Chief Guest, apart from distributing saplings on the occasion.

Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers from the Electricity Department attended the programme. Stephen Fernandes welcomed the guest while Shailesh Burye proposed the vote of thanks.