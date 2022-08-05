Goa: Mini-Sonsodo in making at SGPDA retail market as garbage piles up | The Goan Network

A mini-Sonsodo is in the making at the SGPDA retail market, with the far corner of the mega market complex, near the fish market shed, emerging as the waste dumping site.

Mixed waste, including boxes and plastic, was all found dumped at the place, with neither the SGPDA nor the Margao Municipality intervening to clear the waste and rid the area of the eyesore.

Fish vendors as well as citizens pointed out that the waste has been lying at the site for a long time now, but the authorities have not deemed it proper to lift the waste.

When The Goan called up a PDA official to find out why the authority has not lifted away the piled up waste in the fish market, the official admitted that the waste has been lying at the site for a long time now.

“The PDA had requested the Margao Municipal Council to lift away the waste, but the civic body has asked the PDA to segregate the piled up waste before lifting it away,” the official said.

Questions are being raised about how the civic body and the planning body has allowed the waste to pile up in the market, visited by thousands of customers every day.

Citizens, however, wondered why the public should be made to suffer for no fault of theirs. In fact, they pointed out that the PDA and the MMC might have differences over the waste, but the mega market cannot be allowed to turn into an eyesore and a health hazard for the visitors.

