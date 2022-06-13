Goa: Met department sounds orange alert over state today

Monsoon clouds over Goa | PTI

Mapusa: With the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning in the State for Monday (June 13).

The weather report also states that Goa will continue to get good showers with heavy rainfall expected at a few places.

“With an offshore trough at mean sea level running from South Gujarat coast to Kerala coast, increased rainfall activity is expected to continue over Goa for about two more days,” a senior IMD official said.

The weather bureau has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday (June 14) with wind gusting to around 40 km/h.

Also, squally weather conditions will continue to prevail over Goa with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along the Maharashtra-Goa coast for the next four days.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast in the next four days.

The IMD normally issues an orange alert so that authorities remain prepared for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the State continued to get a good amount of rainfall for the third day running on Sunday with some places reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, four stations reported heavy rainfall exceeding 6 mm while two stations reported very heavy rainfall exceeding 11 mm.

Mormugao received the heaviest rainfall of 180 mm while Panaji reported 127 mm.

