﻿Goa: MES Observes ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Demanding the merger of Belagavi, Bidar, Bhalki, and Nipani Karwar in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) observed ‘Black Day’ in Belagavi and border areas, on Wednesday.

A silent bicycle and two-wheeler rally was organised as a mark of protest of the inclusion of Belagavi in Karnataka.

The Black Day' rally

The rally commenced from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden at Shahapur that went along the main roads in Shahapur to Tilakwadi and culminated at the Maratha Mangal Karyalay where a public meeting was held. Marathi-speaking people with the majority of youngsters wearing black T-shirts, displaying black flags and banners demanding the merger of Belagavi and border areas in Maharashtra took part in the rally.

“Stop injustice on the Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi and other border areas, “Merge 865 Marathi-speaking villages on the Maharashtra–Karnataka border in Maharashtra,” “We will either go to Maharashtra or go to jail,” the slogans on the banners read.

Former MLA Manohar Kinekar addressed the public gathering at Maratha Mangal Karyalaya. MES leaders comprising Maloji Ashtekar, Ramakant Konduskar, Shivaji Sunthkar also spoke on the occasion. MES had also organised silent rallies in Nippani, Khanapur, and other cities across the border.

Tension mounts at Kognoli checkpost

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Kognoli check post on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway when scores of Shivsainiks belonging to the Shivasena (UBT) group headed by Kolhapur district chief Vijay Davane tried to barge into the Karnataka border.

Belagavi district police took the leaders in custody and handed them over to Kolhapur police.

As a preventive measure, police check posts were set up at other border points entering Belagavi city. Every vehicle entering Belagavi was being checked.