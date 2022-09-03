Goa: Massive hole discovered metres from Mopa airport runway

Photo: Representative Image

A massive hole was reportedly discovered barely metres from the Mopa airport runway even as social activists have alleged that hundreds of truckloads of mud were used to fill the hole.

According to Uday Mahale, convener of Mopa Airport Panchkroshi People's Organisation and Secretary Baya Varak, work was in progress when a massive hole was discovered barely metres from the runway.

“We have been informed that around 200 truckloads of mud were used to cover the hole. Authorities should take serious note of this to prevent any possible danger in future,” said Mahale.

“A similar hole was found at another location in the airport premises. Why are there attempts being made to hide these developments?” asked Mahale.