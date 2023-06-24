Goa: Margao Municipality Opposes Govt Move To Scrap 15-year Old Vehicles

The Margao Municipal Council on Friday opposed government’s plan to scrap 15-year old vehicles in the State, saying the move will affect the common man eking a living on transportation.

In fact, at the Margao Municipal Council meeting chaired by Chairperson Damu Shirodkar on Friday, BJP councillor Sadanand Naik cautioned the government not to take any step that would antagonise vast section of Goans in an election year.

Raising the point at the meeting, Sadanand pointed out that it is not correct to say that only old vehicles contribute to air pollution. “I have three trucks which are fit and can compete with any brand new vehicle. Pollution takes place either because of the engine or the fuel that is used by the vehicles. The government should check the engines and direct the owner to replace the engines instead of coming out with a policy to scrap all 15-year old vehicles,” he said.

Another ruling councillor Raju Naik echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that the government should protect the interests of the citizens.

The Margao Municipal Council seemed to have developed cold feet on the question of revising the fees on a host of services. While the civic body had proposed to revise fees on as many as 18 services, the chairperson deferred discussion on the points from 7-18, and restricted the discussions to the first six points. It was finally agreed to hike the rent of the MMC hall from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and to charge fee of Rs 100 for character certificate and resident certificate since these certificates are being attached with applications for Portuguese passports.

Councillor Dr Sushanta Kurtarkar raised the issue of illegal kiosks near the Comba railway crossing, demanding to know whether the illegal kiosks, contributing to the congestion, have not been removed because of the patronage of politicians. She also demanded that genuine Goans should be meted with justice.

Councillor Mahesh Amonkar wondered why illegal vending is being allowed at the Comunidade square right under the nose of the market inspectors, calling for accountability.

The meeting saw heated exchanges between Chairperson Damu Shirodkar and Assistant Engineer Vishant Naik over issues relating to garbage after a councillor maintained that citizens are not getting garbage collection facilities.

34 civic employees, workers promoted

MARGAO: Perhaps for the first time in recent years, as many as 34 Margao Municipal employees and workers have been promoted by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Announcing the big decision at the Council meeting held on Friday, Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar said amongst the promotees includes around 10-12 candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category. “Promotion of these candidates has been pending for a long time now. To get their documents in place, I had in touch with a host of Chief Officers, who had presided over the civic body, to write the confidential reports of the employees and workers,” Damu said, while thanking all the former Chief Officers for cooperating with the civic body.

The MMC chairperson further said all the employees who have been waiting for promotions will be given the salary as per the norms. Damu informed that the Council has set in motion the process to get the lapsed posts revived, adding that the report on the reasons behind the lapsed posts will be placed before the Council in the future.

MMC nod to move SC for registering BS4 vehicles under BS6 regime

MARGAO: Exactly two years after the Margao Municipal Council had first discussed the issue of BS4 compliant vehicles lying in the Municipal garage, the Council on Friday gave its nod to approach the Supreme Court for an order to register the three vehicles costing around Rs 37 lakh under the BS6 regime.

Chairperson Damu Shirodkar convinced the councillors, who had demanded in July 9, 2021, to hold the officials responsible for not registering the three trucks before the BS6 compliant regime came into force in April 2021, that the only way to save the Municipal funds spent on the trucks is by going to the Apex Court with an application. He said the Council may have to spend around Rs 3.5 lakh, but reminded the city fathers that the civic body may be able to get the three trucks on the roads if the application finds favour with the Supreme Court.

The Council has also decided to utilise the two e-rickshaws for washing of garbage vehicles instead of allowing the three-vehicles to corrode at the Municipal garage.

Meanwhile, MMC’s proposal for CCTV camera project in the city has found favour with Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, who has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 1.82 crore to install 68 cameras in Phase-I of the project.