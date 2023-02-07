Goa: Margao MLA has task cut out to get govt approval for waste management works

As the Margao Municipal Council is struggling to treat the daily wet waste generated in the commercial capital, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat has a task cut out – how to get Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Urban Development Secretary and the Director of Municipal Administration accord approval for the Margao Municipal proposal for garbage management works amounting to over Rs 14 crore to put Sonsodo in place?

The Congress-turned-BJP MLA on Monday went into a huddle with Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) Managing Director Levinson Martins, Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar, Chief Officer Manuel Barretto and other officials to review the worsening situation at the Sonsodo waste management shed and to take remedial measures in the wake of last week’s garbage crisis.

Realisation dawned on the officials during the meeting that Margao Municipal Council’s slew of proposal aimed at bringing about a turnaround has been stuck up at the office of the Director of Municipal Administration. The officials explained the Margao MLA that plans to treat the daily wet waste unloaded at Sonsodo has failed to take off till date. They pointed out that plans to rope in a private contractor to treat the daily wet waste have hit a roadblock with the proposal pending with the government.

Similarly, officials pointed out the estimates prepared by the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) for the Margao Municipal Council to refurbish the Sonsodo waste management shed and the approach roads are awaiting government approval till date.

Officials have feared that the Sonsodo waste management shed may be left with no space in the next two months for dumping daily waste if the proposals to rope in a private contractor, refurnish the shed and to cart out the piled up waste does not get the government sanctions.

After taking stock of the situation, sources in the know informed that the Margao MLA has assured to take up the matter with the Urban Development Secretary and the Director of Municipal Administration on top priority and ensure that the necessary approvals receive the government sanction to pave way for the tendering of the garbage management works.

An official told The Goan after the meeting that officials now pin their hopes on the Margao MLA to do the talking with the government at the highest level so that the proposed works are taken up and executed on a war footing. “The Sonsodo waste management proposals have been pending with the government for the last five months. Unless the government approval comes, neither the MMC can rope in a private contractor to treat the daily wet waste or can the waste management shed refurbishing take place. The approach road to the Sonsodo shed is in bad shape,” the official remarked, adding that the it’s now up to the Margao MLA to get the government approvals.

When contacted, the Margao MLA sought to downplay the gravity of the situation at Sonsodo saying he has taken a review of the past decisions and has given time bound deadlines to achieve the objectives.

Referring to the flow of leachate from the Sonsodo plant onto the road, Kamat said instructions have been issued to the officials to rebuild the leachate tank to ensure the leachate flows into the tank.

As far as the approach road is concerned, the Margao MLA conceded that the road is lying in bad shape, saying instructions have been issued to clear the road and make it motorable.

Sanitary waste stacked at Sonsodo awaiting disposal

MARGAO: Guess how and where the Margao Municipal Council has been disposing of the sanitary waste comprising of diapers and napkins generated in the commercial capital.

Well, rules mandate the civic body to send the sanitary waste to the designated waste disposal site at Kundaim for the scientific disposal of the waste. But, the sanitary waste collected by the civic body is stacked at the Sonsodo waste management shed for want of disposal at the designated site.

If officials are to be believed, the Margao Municipal Council has not sent the sanitary waste to the designated site at Ponda till date. Reason: The MMC is required to pay the prescribed fees for every kilogram of sanitary waste and also foot the bill for the conveyance to transport the waste to Ponda.

Till date and for reasons best known to the Council, the Margao Municipality has not sent the waste, estimated over two truckloads, and the waste is stacked at the Sonsodo site awaiting disposal.

Sources informed the civic body tried to negotiate with the waste handlers in a bid to reduce the fees, believed to be around Rs 18 to treat a kilogram of the sanitary waste. The company is believed to have politely refused to reduce the fees, but has agreed to shift the waste from Sonsodo to Ponda at its own cost.

Sources informed this matter also figured at the review meeting called by the Margao MLA, wherein it has now been decided to send the waste for disposal at the earliest.

