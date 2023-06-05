Goa: Margao MLA descends in Curtorim to mark PM’s nine years in office

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat made his presence felt in Curtorim constituency on the successful completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office.

Accompanied by BJP Curtorim leaders, including ST leader Anthony Barbosa and BJP Curtorim Mandal member Tarkeshwar Naik and Xavier Fernandes, Kamat visited the residence of well-known personality Dr Ernesto Rodrigues at Curtorim as part of the programme.

The former Congress chief minister along with Barbosa and other Curtorim Mandal members also called on Milagres (Benjoe) Rodrigues former sarpanch and& current panch of Curtorim as part of the programme.

He also visited the house of former Curtorim sarpanch Rupesh Naik as part of the programme.

Anthony Barbosa informed that BJP Organising Secretary Sarvanand Bhagat and Digambar Kamat had launched the Maha Jansampark programme in Curtorim Constituency on Saturday, expressing satisfaction over the huge response received from the people.

A number of ministers including Mauvin Godinho and Nilesh Cabral are set to descend in the Curtorim constituency as part of the programme.