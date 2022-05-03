Goa: Margao cops raid mini-casino, seize material worth Rs 2.29 lakh

The Margao police raided a mini-casino near the Margao flyover on Monday, with the raiding team seizing cash and other gambling material worth around Rs 2.29 lakh.

Questions, however, have come to the fore how the Margao police suddenly decided to raid the premises when the min-casino was reportedly operating for a long time now.

Margao police station in-charge, PI Sachin Narvekar told the media that the raid was conducted on the premises below the Goa Guest House near the Margao flyover.

“The police have arrested two persons operating the online gaming and seven who were found playing. Cash and other material worth Rs 2.29 lakh have been seized in the raid,” the PI said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:08 AM IST