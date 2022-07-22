Goa: Margao civic workers directed not to accept unsegregated waste

The Goan

In a bid to tighten loose ends in the door-to-door waste collection, Margao Municipal Council on Thursday gave clear instructions to the workers engaged in the waste collection job to stop accepting unsegregated waste from the households.

Margao Municipal Chief Officer Rohit Kadam made a plea to the households to ensure they hand over only segregated waste to the door-to-door waste collectors and help the civic body overcome issues on garbage management.

Chief Officer Rohit Kadam and Assistant Municipal Engineer Vishant Naik conducted a head count of the door-to-door workers engaged by the private agencies, Green Globe and Bapu Engineering Pvt Ltd at the Municipal garden to ascertain whether the names registered for work tally with the ground reality.

Even as the head count confirmed that the number of workers paid by the civic body for the door-to-door waste collection was actually working on the ground, the exercise gave a platform for the MMC officials to drive home the message that the workers should stop collecting unsegregated waste from the households.

When the workers drew attention of the Chief Officer that households do not pay heed to hand over segregated waste during the collection, the Chief Officer told them in no uncertain terms that they should stop collecting the waste from the particular household.

Engineer Vishant told the workers not to enter into arguments with the households, but instead report the matter to the supervisor for necessary action. “We have to crack a whip against households not handing over segregated waste. The MMC has also issued a public notice requesting the people to cooperate and give only segregated waste to the collectors,” Kadam added.

The head count of the door-to-door workers assumes significance and comes on the eve of the MMC special meeting scheduled on Friday wherein the Council is expected to give further extension of three months to the two private agencies.