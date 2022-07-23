Goa: Margao city council backs resolution in House for demand to hike honorarium (Representative Photo) | Wikimedia Commons

Margao municipal city councillors have supported the resolution tabled in the Goa Legislative Assembly by MLAs Jennifer Monserrate and Vijai Sardesai demanding a hike in the honorarium to the municipal councillors.

When the Council was debating on the issue of granting an extension for the security agency, councillors led by Sadanand Naik said they are getting a pittance for the work carried out [by them] when the security guards engaged by the civic body via contract are being paid Rs 20,000 a month.

“The workload of the councillors have increased over the years. The existing honorarium of Rs 10,000 is not sufficient to meet even the basic expenses,” Sadanand said, as he received support from co-councillors.