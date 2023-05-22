Goa: Mapusa council resumes anti-encroachment drive

An old woman begs with the municipal inspector to spare her for the last time even as the civic officials confiscated her items near old Asilo. |

The Mapusa Municipal Council has re-started its anti-encroachment drive after a brief halt bringing much cheer to the people of the town.

The drive had to be stopped after the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) directed the Chief Officer to refrain from seizing any goods or articles from shop or stall owners for failing to follow proper procedure.

The civic authorities re-started the drive from Saturday (May 20).

A team of three municipal inspectors (MIs) along with their team fanned out to different parts of Mapusa clearing boards and confiscating goods parked on footpaths.

So far the drive has been restricted mainly at places outside the main municipal market such as Morod lane, old Asilo, Pankar lane, Khorlim and around the Shree Bodgeshwar temple area.

Mapusa Chairperson Priya Mishal and Vice-Chairperson, Viraj Phadke had told The Goan that the municipality would definitely re-start the drive as it had received positive feedback from the people of Mapusa.

“We were waiting for the DMA order. After perusing the order we have come to understand that the civic body was not asked to stop the drive. The DMA had suggested that proper procedure should be followed like doing a panchanama when goods are confiscated,” Phadke said.

“So now we are confiscating goods only after doing proper inventory. We will continue with the drive so that a clear message goes to all shop/stall owners and vendors that the civic body will not tolerate any illegalities in the market,” he added.

The MMC had started its anti-encroachment drive on May 10 seizing goods and items on footpaths and road widening areas. The drive had brought much cheer to the common man which was hoping that it would bring much discipline in the market.