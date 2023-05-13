 Goa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa

Goa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Deputy Speaker and Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza on Friday said the Mapusa civic body’s recent anti-encroachment drive was not an extortion exercise and there was no attempt to harass any segment of the business community.

D’Souza also said a lot of people had taken advantage of the system by carrying out encroachments beyond the legal space allotted to them and there was a strong desire within the council to carry out such a drive.

“Nobody is being harassed. If there is an extortion that is going on then please bring it to the notice of my office or the Chief Officer. We will ensure that this is not an extortion exercise. We are here to provide a good and clean environment for citizens of Mapusa,” D’Souza said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa

Goa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa

Goa: Revival of paddy cultivation at Durga farm on cards

Goa: Revival of paddy cultivation at Durga farm on cards

Goa: 161 sugarcane farmers to get pending subsidy by May-end says former MP Narendra Sawaikar

Goa: 161 sugarcane farmers to get pending subsidy by May-end says former MP Narendra Sawaikar

Goa: Railways complete new culvert work, remove pipes from Velsao creek

Goa: Railways complete new culvert work, remove pipes from Velsao creek

Goa: Mormugao Port Authority plans 3 MW solar plant with GEDA

Goa: Mormugao Port Authority plans 3 MW solar plant with GEDA