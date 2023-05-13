Goa: Mapusa anti-encroachment drive not for extortion says Mapusa MLA Joshua D'sousa

Deputy Speaker and Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza on Friday said the Mapusa civic body’s recent anti-encroachment drive was not an extortion exercise and there was no attempt to harass any segment of the business community.

D’Souza also said a lot of people had taken advantage of the system by carrying out encroachments beyond the legal space allotted to them and there was a strong desire within the council to carry out such a drive.

“Nobody is being harassed. If there is an extortion that is going on then please bring it to the notice of my office or the Chief Officer. We will ensure that this is not an extortion exercise. We are here to provide a good and clean environment for citizens of Mapusa,” D’Souza said.