Goa: Mangor To Get New Police Outpost

Vasco: The Varunapuri junction at Mangor will soon get a new police outpost and work on the outpost is expected to start within a few months.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar conducted a joint site inspection of the area along with Vasco PI Kapil Nayak, Mormugao Municipal Council Chairperson Girish Borker and others on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters, Salkar said the plan to have an outpost at Mangor was proposed six months ago with a plan to cater to areas of Mangor, Shantinagar and even parts of New Vaddem, so that residents don't have to go all the way to Vasco for any police-related issues.

'Mangor is a sensitive area'

“With a new outpost at Mangor, the police will also be able to have its hold on these areas and all law and order issues will be streamlined. Mangor is a sensitive area and some things that used to happen in the open some days back will be a thing of the past with the police keeping a strict check here,” Salkar said.

“We wanted to start the work by having a site inspection and we decided to do as a tribute to our former CM late Manohar Parrikar on his birth anniversary today, as he had been an inspiration to us all. We will start work on this outpost soon and inaugurate it within a few months,” Salkar added.