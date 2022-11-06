e-Paper Get App
Goa: Man found dead near railway tracks in Pernem

The body being retrieved besides the railway tracks at Poraskade in Pernem.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
A 52-year-old person’s dead body was found near the railway tracks at Poraskade in Pernem. The body is supposed to be that of Ramesh Gaonkar who allegedly was an alcoholic. The body was found by the railway police on Saturday morning.

The railway police then informed the local police and identified the dead body. It was found to be that of one Ramesh Gaonkar, aged 52 and a resident of Poraskade.

The police had doubts that Gaonkar while walking beside the railway track was probably hit by a running train accidentally and fell dead. The body has been sent to GMC, Bambolim for post-mortem. The Pernem Police registered an FIR.

