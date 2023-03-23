Goa: Major facelift on cards outside Aquem area of railway station

The area outside the Aquem side of the Margao railway station is set for a major facelift as the area is proposed to be beautified, including streamlining of parking lots for the taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle pilots.

The Konkan railway is also believed to have proposed to shift the existing railway footbridge towards the Victor hospital side.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat made the announcement on Wednesday as he unveiled the board of the Aquem-Malbhat Yellow & Black Taxi Owners Association near the Margao fire station.

“This entire area will undergo a change in the coming months. There will be orderly parking for the taxis and pilots. The stretch of road will be beautified in two phases up to the Victor hospital. The Konkan railway has drawn up a plan to shift the footbridge towards the hospital side. All these changes will add beauty to the area and streamline parking and traffic,” he said.

The Margao MLA further said that the entire area from Rawanfond to the Khareband bridge and Power house junction to the fire station and right up to the Victor hospital will be beautified by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC). "The first phase of the beautification has been tendered at a cost of Rs 11 crore. The tender is set for opening soon after which the work order will be issued to the contractor for execution,” he added.

Making a plea to the Aquem-Malbhat Yellow and Black taxi owners to serve the customers with dedication, Kamat said the goodwill generated by their good behavior will keep them in good stead in the business. “May you all follow the principle, live and let live, by helping others who are in the occupation,” he said.

The taxi owners complimented the Margao MLA for fulling the demands of the owners culminating in the formation of the Association.