Goa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali

The destroyed cowshed

SANGUEM: Eight hybrid jersey cows had a lucky escape when a cashew tree came crashing down and destroyed a cowshed at Andepada-Netravali, a remote part of the village along the Goa-Karnataka border.

The incident took place on Tuesday after unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the village.

The owner, Bhiku Gaonkar, had released the eight cows from the shed to graze barely about half an hour before the incident, or else he would have lost his cattle in the mishap. Dozens of asbestos sheets and cement poles were damaged in the incident, causing a loss of about ₹1.5 lakh.

Gaonkar, who is solely dependent on income generated from dairy farming activity, has appealed for immediate financial help from authorities as he is presently unable to accumulate the desired funds to rebuild the cowshed.

After the incident, local ward panchayat member Rakhi Naik visited Bhiku Gaonkar to take stock of the situation. She called on the talathi from Sanguem Mamlatdar Office to ascertain the loss caused to Gaonkar and follow the procedure for compensation.

