 Goa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali

Goa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali

The incident took place on Tuesday after unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the village

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
The destroyed cowshed | The Goan Network

SANGUEM: Eight hybrid jersey cows had a lucky escape when a cashew tree came crashing down and destroyed a cowshed at Andepada-Netravali, a remote part of the village along the Goa-Karnataka border.

The incident took place on Tuesday after unseasonal rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the village.

The owner, Bhiku Gaonkar, had released the eight cows from the shed to graze barely about half an hour before the incident, or else he would have lost his cattle in the mishap. Dozens of asbestos sheets and cement poles were damaged in the incident, causing a loss of about ₹1.5 lakh.

Gaonkar, who is solely dependent on income generated from dairy farming activity, has appealed for immediate financial help from authorities as he is presently unable to accumulate the desired funds to rebuild the cowshed.

After the incident, local ward panchayat member Rakhi Naik visited Bhiku Gaonkar to take stock of the situation. She called on the talathi from Sanguem Mamlatdar Office to ascertain the loss caused to Gaonkar and follow the procedure for compensation.

Read Also
Goa: Portuguese Era Copper Coins Found In Sattari
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali

Goa: Lucky Escape For 8 Cows As Tree Falls On Shed At Netravali

Goa: Black Panther Captured On CCTV In Dharbandora

Goa: Black Panther Captured On CCTV In Dharbandora

﻿Goa: Buses Lining Up At Aquem Stop Causing Traffic Snarls On Road

﻿Goa: Buses Lining Up At Aquem Stop Causing Traffic Snarls On Road

Goa: Illegal Merces Structures To face The Axe

Goa: Illegal Merces Structures To face The Axe

﻿Goa: MLA Ramesh Tawadkar Grills Officials Over Polem Checkpost Complaints

﻿Goa: MLA Ramesh Tawadkar Grills Officials Over Polem Checkpost Complaints