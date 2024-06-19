Goa: Low-Risk Waterfalls Exempted From Ban, Confirms Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji: Following issues raised by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte regarding the ban imposed on access to waterfalls in sanctuaries, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the low-risk ones which were also kept open last year will be spared from the ban.

Statement Of Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane

These low-risk waterfalls which were also kept open for the public last year during the monsoon will continue to be open this year as well with forest guards and lifeguards deployed there, Rane said, adding that directions have been issued to the Forest Department to issue a fresh notice.

Rane, however, claimed that he would not take the responsibility of lifting the ban with regard to medium and high-risk waterfalls as several mishaps had occurred last year.

He also said that the issue will be discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Last year during the monsoon months, the Forest Department had conducted the exercise of classifying the State waterfalls mostly in wildlife sanctuaries as low, medium and high-risk ones.