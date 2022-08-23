Goa: Loutolim vows to stand by people in opposing controversial projects

Margao: As the Loutolim panchayat headed by newly-elected sarpanch Joanna Fernandes took over the reins of office on Monday, the new local body has sent a clear message to the government that it will stand by the people in opposing the controversial projects, including the jetty and garbage treatment plant, proposed in the village.

After she was elected as sarpanch, Joana informed that the panchayat will take up the issue of the proposed jetty construction. She reminded that the panchayat has been opposing the proposed jetty since 2017.

“Not only the panchayat, but the gram sabha has been consistently opposing the proposed jetty,” she said, adding that the local body will stand by the people.

The new sarpanch said the panchayat will also oppose the proposed controversial garbage treatment plant.

“The government plans to treat the garbage of 89 villages and municipalities at the proposed waste treatment plant at Loutolim. They plan to bring all the waste into the village, which will cause destruction and pollution,” he said, reiterating her commitment to stand by the people.

To a question, she said though the new panchayat does not belong to any panel, the new body would work closely with the MLA and Zilla panchayat members to usher in the development of the village.

