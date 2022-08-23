e-Paper Get App

Goa: Loutolim vows to stand by people in opposing controversial projects

The new sarpanch said the panchayat will also oppose the proposed controversial garbage treatment plant

The GoanUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

Margao: As the Loutolim panchayat headed by newly-elected sarpanch Joanna Fernandes took over the reins of office on Monday, the new local body has sent a clear message to the government that it will stand by the people in opposing the controversial projects, including the jetty and garbage treatment plant, proposed in the village.

After she was elected as sarpanch, Joana informed that the panchayat will take up the issue of the proposed jetty construction. She reminded that the panchayat has been opposing the proposed jetty since 2017.

“Not only the panchayat, but the gram sabha has been consistently opposing the proposed jetty,” she said, adding that the local body will stand by the people.

The new sarpanch said the panchayat will also oppose the proposed controversial garbage treatment plant.

“The government plans to treat the garbage of 89 villages and municipalities at the proposed waste treatment plant at Loutolim. They plan to bring all the waste into the village, which will cause destruction and pollution,” he said, reiterating her commitment to stand by the people.

To a question, she said though the new panchayat does not belong to any panel, the new body would work closely with the MLA and Zilla panchayat members to usher in the development of the village.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoaGoa: Loutolim vows to stand by people in opposing controversial projects

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Mapusa Urban Bank to auction 56 shops to recover money

Goa: Mapusa Urban Bank to auction 56 shops to recover money

Mumbai residents suffer as road conditions remain poor; doctors recommend prehab

Mumbai residents suffer as road conditions remain poor; doctors recommend prehab

USA pushes UK behind as study destination for world leaders, according to HEPI index

USA pushes UK behind as study destination for world leaders, according to HEPI index

Rajasthan Assembly session called; BJP accuses Congress govt of bypassing Governor

Rajasthan Assembly session called; BJP accuses Congress govt of bypassing Governor

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case