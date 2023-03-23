Goa: Lone public toilet kept locked in busy Chaudi

﻿The Sulabh Shauchalaya which has been locked up at the old bus stand in Chaudi-Canacona. |

Visitors, residents and business establishments have been surprised to find the only public toilet closed and locked in the heart of the busy commercial hub of Chaudi in Canacona since the last few days.

On Tuesday, the government’s Shigmotsav float parade at Chaudi had put several participants and crowds into inconvenience throughout the evening on account of the locked toilet.

When contacted, sources said the Sulabh Shauchalaya operated by Sulabh International at the old bus stand has been locked because the septic tank is full.

“The night soil tanker has not arrived to clear the overflowing septic tank. The night soil tanker driver had gone to his village for the Holi celebrations and has not returned since then. As a result, the septic tank has been overflowing and could not be cleaned, compelling authorities to close the public toilet for safety purposes,” said a source.

Incidentally, the Canacona Municipal Council (CMC) operates a night soil tanker, the lone such tanker in the entire Canacona, and often rents it out for the private use and also in the villages of Canacona taluka.