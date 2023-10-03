﻿Goa: Locals Slam Authorities For Negligence Amid Poor Condition Of Bastora Road

Illegal gaddas, unauthorised parking leads to chaotic scenes at the junction | The Goan network

MAPUSA: A key Bastora road stretch came under the scanner after the road went under water due to the incessant rains and developed huge potholes causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians using the road.

The dangerous road stretch of around 200 metres at the ‘Y’ junction at Bastora tarikode has been a cause of many accidents due to the pitiable condition of the road. The junction has also turned into a traffic hazard due to movement of a large number of vehicles in the area. The presence of stalls (gaddas) most of which are illegal have only added to the chaotic situation in the area.

Bastar Road is accident-prone

However, the incessant rains in the last four days brought focus back on the key road stretch as one side of the road remained flooded. The motorists especially the two-wheeler riders had a hell of a time to negotiate the stretch as it was impossible to locate the potholes on the road due to the flooding.

Angry locals slammed the State government and the local panchayat for failing in their duty to repair the road and save the blushes for the common man.

“We are destined to commute through this horrible road due to the apathy of the authorities concerned and an insensitive government that is not bothered about the common man. The Bastora panchayat has failed to repair this crucial stretch in spite of being aware of the problems people face at this junction,” said a Bastora resident, requesting anonymity.

The flooded road also led to creation of funny memes with people giving vent to their frustration on social media.

“New ferry service has been started at Tarikode…people going to Aldona can use it free…this service have been set up due to continues flooding and crater size deadly potholes not repaired by concerned authorities in this area…” said Santosh Parab on his Facebook page, with a picture of the flooded road and a miniature of a ferry embossed on it.

Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira informed that the gaddas, which have turned into full-fledged shops, are creating hindrances for smooth movement of vehicles in the area.

“There is no proper drainage system. Secondly, the median put up by the Bastora panchayat has compounded the problem of not allowing the flow of water to the other side of the road. I will call for a meeting of the Deputy Collector, Mamlatdar, PWD officials, and Bastora Panchayat this week at the site to attempt to resolve this issue,” Ferreira said.

Read Also Goa: Margao Ring Road Near Comba Caves In

Repair work stalled due to incessant rains

Bastora Sarpanch Subhash Morajkar informed that before the sudden surge of monsoon, patch-up work of the road was taken up on the stretch by the PWD. He said there were also plans to plaster it with a cold mix but due to sudden rains in the last four days the work got stalled.

The sarpanch also admitted that some of the stalls (gaddas) operating by the side of the road were illegal and the panchayat had issued a notice for site inspection.

“We will verify the ownership papers of the stall owners and accordingly take a call,” Morajkar said. He further informed that the entire junction has been declared a no parking zone which will soon be implemented after fixing the sign-boards in the area.