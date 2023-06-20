Goa: Locals Raise Alarm Over Illegal Landfilling Activity In Guirim

Citizens of Guirim have raised an alarm over the rise in landfilling of low-lying fields in the village as it blocks the flow of water leading to flooding of many areas during the monsoon.

The national highway (NH66) bisects the Guirim village which is also close to the Tar river on the Northern side and therefore is affected by the tidal flow.



The filling of fields was allegedly carried out by the owners of the land.

The villagers fear that uncontrolled landfilling of fields could cause immense problems to them during the monsoon.

Almost every year, the village has been facing the fury of nature when many areas get submerged in water during a heavy shower.

The panchayat building and the surrounding roads would also get submerged.

Former sarpanch, Fondu Naik, said the situation gets worse when there is heavy rainfall in the area.

“The water rises up to such a level that people for St Anthony ward cannot take their cars out for days together as the entire road gets flooded and it takes time for water to recede,” Naik said.

He said a lot of landfilling has taken place surrounding the panchayat building, which is mainly affected during heavy rains.

“Now, we have decided that if any panchayat member gives NOC for landfilling of low lying areas then we will hold that member and the panchayat secretary responsible,” Naik warned.

Local residents had raised the issue of blatant landfilling activity taking place in the village in the recent gram sabha meeting held in the panchayat.

The villagers expressed their displeasure with the panchayat body for failing to control the wanton illegal landfilling of low lying areas.

Incidentally, some owners have illegally constructed shops on agricultural land and given them out on rent.

The former sarpanch blamed the authorities including the panchayat for allowing illegal land-filling in agricultural land.

“The panchayat should have taken action against the violators but they have failed to do so which indicates that the it is hand in gloves with the violators,” he said.