Goa: Locals Demand Demolition Of Illegal Colva Scrap Yard

MARGAO: A scrap yard near a chapel in a thickly populated residential locality at Colva village triggered an uproar with local residents demanding the immediate demolition of the structure.

Colva Sarpanch Suzie Fernandes pointed out that the Colva Panchayat, after taking cognizance of the complaints by the local residents had issued a demolition order to the owner to raze down the structure.

Demolition order hits road-block

She, however, hastened to add that the demolition order has been stayed by the Additional panchayat director. “There’s no permission for the scrap yard. The issue had figured at the gram sabha after which the Panchayat issued a show cause notice followed by a demolition order, which has been stayed by the Additional Panchayat director” ,the Sarpanch added.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas squarely blamed the BJP government for the mushrooming illegalities across the state, saying the government has no will to take action against the illegalities. “This is not only about the scrapyards at Colva and in Benaulim, but the government has no intention to demolish the illegal scrap yards”, he said.

Benaulim MLA ready to spend funds for demoliton

The Benaulim MLA said he is even ready to spend the MLA’s funds for the demolition of the illegal scrap yards and structures, but hastened to add that the action against illegalities is not forthcoming from the government. “I will write to the district Collector, South Goa initiate action against the illegal scrap yard with a promise that the expenses for the demolition will be borne by me from the MLA's fund”, he said.

Local residents wondered how the authorities have allowed the scrap yard to come up near a Chapel and in a thickly residential locality, saying dengue has raised its ugly head in the locality because of the illegal scrap activities.

